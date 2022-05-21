Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.68 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.59-$1.95 EPS.

AMAT opened at $106.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

