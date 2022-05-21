Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at SVB Leerink

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 32,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $125,634.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,307,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,234,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Vandevender acquired 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 10.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

