Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) to post sales of $57.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $54.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $234.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.65 million to $237.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $273.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

AAOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 199.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 94,649 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 81.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 156,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,667. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.