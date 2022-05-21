ArbitrageCT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. One ArbitrageCT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ArbitrageCT has a total market capitalization of $61,356.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,313.51 or 0.99998633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001706 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

ArbitrageCT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.