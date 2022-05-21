ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.10.

Shares of ARCB opened at $68.75 on Friday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.