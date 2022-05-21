Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Aviation (ACHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.