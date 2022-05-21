Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives C$3.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Argonaut Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

TSE:AR opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

