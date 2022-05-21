Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Insider Lisa Chi Buys 2,918 Shares

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) insider Lisa Chi acquired 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $17,303.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,040 shares in the company, valued at $302,667.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARHS opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

