Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.64. 2,707,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,855. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.98. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 673,695 shares of company stock worth $80,740,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 43,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.