Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.61.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
NYSE ANET traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.64. 2,707,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,855. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.98. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $148.57.
In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 673,695 shares of company stock worth $80,740,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 43,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
