Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1,515.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.64. 2,707,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,855. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.98.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $1,158,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 673,695 shares of company stock valued at $80,740,134 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.