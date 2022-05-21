ARMOR Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $25,261.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 323.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.83 or 0.12501062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 326.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00501317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,763.84 or 1.86194845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008790 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

