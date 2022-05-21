Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,623.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,368 shares of company stock valued at $14,632,508 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $92,533,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 372.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 291,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,538,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.