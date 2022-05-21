ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,595 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. 2,399,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

