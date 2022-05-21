ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,430. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

