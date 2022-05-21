ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 212,366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,199,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last 90 days.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. 846,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

