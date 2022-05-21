ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,576 Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,576 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mogo were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mogo by 689.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 157,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 137,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,178. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.03. Mogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

