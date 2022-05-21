Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading 22.3% Higher

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) traded up 22.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.90. 26,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 494% from the average session volume of 4,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

About Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

