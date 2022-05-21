Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $201.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $170.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

