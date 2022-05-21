Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) will announce $18.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.18 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $19.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $76.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $81.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Group.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 292,505 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 823,125 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Aspen Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 35,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,398. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.15.
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.
