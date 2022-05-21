Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires 11,227 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Yale University bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,453,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $42.18. 12,317,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,830,770. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

