Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 419.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,179,087,000 after acquiring an additional 138,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $543.19. 4,025,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $592.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $449.34 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.