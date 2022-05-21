Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Buys New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,135,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,445,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

