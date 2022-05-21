Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,308. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

