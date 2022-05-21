Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $8.65 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.30. 7,447,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,040,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.04 and a 200-day moving average of $448.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

