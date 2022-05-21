Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 314,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.01. The company had a trading volume of 717,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,262. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

