Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,118,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BLK traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.44. 1,200,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,151. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.58 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $687.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.50. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.
In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.
BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.