Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,118,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.44. 1,200,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,151. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.58 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $687.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.50. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

