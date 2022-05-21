Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

ASBFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 34,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,265. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

