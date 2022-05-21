Atlas Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43,190.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $310,845.58 and $43,190.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

