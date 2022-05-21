Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Atotech were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 398,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.29. Atotech Limited has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.82 million. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

