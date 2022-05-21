ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of RERE stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. ATRenew has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATRenew will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the first quarter worth $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATRenew

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

