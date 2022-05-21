Atrium Mortgage Investment’s (AI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

AI opened at C$12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a current ratio of 99.24 and a quick ratio of 99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.55 million and a PE ratio of 13.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.95. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$12.07 and a 1 year high of C$15.49.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0267887 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 90.73%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

