ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

