ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

ATA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian decreased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.43.

TSE:ATA opened at C$35.46 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$29.00 and a twelve month high of C$53.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

