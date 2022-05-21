Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $335.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $440.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.50.

ADSK opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $175.41 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.42 and its 200 day moving average is $239.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

