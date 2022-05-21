Automata Network (ATA) Market Cap Hits $25.86 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $25.86 million and $3.92 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,248.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.04 or 0.08304605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 210.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00508761 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,932.83 or 1.80747749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.