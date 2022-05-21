Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $24,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 917,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,569. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

