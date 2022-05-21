Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

