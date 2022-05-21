Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Tony Strange Buys 36,000 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) insider Tony Strange acquired 36,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AVAH stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

