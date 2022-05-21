Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Tony Strange Buys 36,000 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) insider Tony Strange acquired 36,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AVAH stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
