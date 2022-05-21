Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Lowered to GBX 520 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVVIY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviva from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 470 ($5.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $490.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Aviva shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 0.75999999 split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.3734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

