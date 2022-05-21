Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 6750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It has interest in exploration licenses, including Alvalade license that covers approximately 115 square kilometers located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license that covers 15.1 square kilometers located in southeast of the capital Prishtine, Kosovo.

