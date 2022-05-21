Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $83.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.65. 839,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,521. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754,973 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,441,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,151,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,266,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.