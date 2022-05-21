BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.91) to GBX 735 ($9.06) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.26) to GBX 860 ($10.60) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.23) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $620.50.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $37.61 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.7703 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

