Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNCZF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC upgraded Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.23) to €3.60 ($3.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. Banco BPM has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

