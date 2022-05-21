Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Down 4.1%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.03. 22,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 328,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.