Bank of America Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.66.

Shares of BNS opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

