Bank of Montreal Can Has $60.32 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $60,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 47,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $479.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $520.00 and a 200-day moving average of $588.16. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.