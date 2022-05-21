Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $74,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $185.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

