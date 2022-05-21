Bank of Montreal Can Sells 21,533,081 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707,016 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 21,533,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $72,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,235 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

