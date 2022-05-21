Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of MSCI worth $75,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $417.04 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

