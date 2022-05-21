Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given a C$159.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$159.00 target price on Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a C$159.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$150.17.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$130.92 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$121.76 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$142.16.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100015 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

